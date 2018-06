Te Waka Huia retains Tāmaki regional title

Defending champions Te Waka Huia have secured the number one spot again at the Tāmaki Makaurau Regional Kapa Haka Competition held at Aotea Centre today.

A total of 17 groups took to the stage today and yesterday to vie for one of five spots up for grabs at Te Matatini in Wellington next year.

Here are the full results:

Waiata tira:

1st - Te Waka Huia

2nd - Ngā Tūmanako

3rd - Te Roopū Manutaki

Manukura wahine:

1st - Te Waka Huia

2nd - Te Manu Huia

3rd - Ngā Tūmanako

Manukura tane:

1st - Te Taha Tū

2nd - Te Waka Huia

3rd - Ngā Tūmanako

Kākahu:

1st - Ngā Tūmanako

2nd - Te Waka Huia

3rd - Te Manu Huia

Reo:

1st - Te Waka Huia

2nd - Ngā Tūmanako

3rd equal - Te Taha Tū, Te Roopū Manutaki

Whakawātea:

1st - Te Manu Huia

2nd - Te Taha Tū

3rd equal - Ngā Tūmanako, Te Roopū Manutaki, Te Waka Huia

Haka:

1st - Te Waka Huia

2nd - Te Roopū Manutaki, Ngā Tūmanako

3rd - Te Taha Tū

Poi:

1st - Te Waka Huia

2nd - Te Manu Huia

3rd - Ngā Tūmanako

Waiata ā-ringa:

1st - Te Waka Huia

2nd - Ngā Tūmanako

3rd - Te Manu Huia

Mōteatea:

1st - Te Waka Huia

2nd - Ngā Tūmanako

3rd - Te Roopū Manutaki, Te Manu Huia

Whakaeke:

1st - Te Waka Huia

2nd equal - Te Roopū Manutaki, Te Taha Tū, Ngā Tūmanako

Raumati section winners:

3rd - Te Tai Tonga

2nd - Te Toka Tū Manawa

1st - Angitū

Overall winners:

5th Te Roopū Manutaki

4th Te Taha Tū

3rd - Te Manu Huia

2nd - Ngā Tūmanako

1st - Te Waka Huia

You can watch Te Waka Huia's full bracket here: