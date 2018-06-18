Te Waka Huia maintains long-standing record of excellence

By Leah Te Whata
  • Auckland

Te Waka Huia didn't just take out the top prize for reo, they took first place overall at the Tāmaki Makaurau regionals. 

Male leader Hare Rua says that practice is the key to maintaining excellence in haka.

Their win was no surprise to haka enthusiasts.

“The singing. There's no team who have better singing than Te Waka Huia,” says one fan.

"Te Waka Huia, all time fav," says another.

But it was bittersweet, with the Māori community mourning the loss of haka stalwart Talei Morrisson.

Rua says, “Our thoughts are with our sister Talei, we all love her dearly.  She was a noblewoman in the world of haka.”

The team was first established in 1981 by Dr Ngapo Wehi and his wife, the late Pimia Wehi.  Male leader Hare Rua says practice makes perfect.

“When we go to our wānanga we give it everything knowing that if we don't get it right, we'll lose.”

Rua says although performers are getting younger, the calibre of haka in the region continues to improve.

They'll go on to represent Tāmaki Makaurau at Te Matatini next February.

