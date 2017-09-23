Te Ururoa Flavell surrounded by whānau on election night

Incumbent Waiariki MP Te Ururoa Flavell was first elected to Parliament in 2005.

Affiliated to Te Arawa (Ngāti Rangiwewehi) and Ngāpuhi, Flavell polled 3,889 from total votes of 22,398 in the last general election.

Te Ururoa told Piripi Taylor tonight he feels very comfortable and very good about the campaign they have run and thanked his family for their committment.

The Māori Party co-leader is the current Minister for Māori Development and Whānau Ora as well as Associate Minister for Economic Development.

It was obvious that there is no love lost between the two candidates of Waiariki during Māori Television's exclusive political debate. Despite Flavell’s convincing lead, Tamati Coffey has more support from the youth.

Māori Television poll results has Flavell as the clear leader in his home electorate.

Flavell scored 60.1% of voter support as the preferred candidate among 400 voters with Coffey behind on 39.9%.

The Waiariki Māori electorate embraces Waihi Beach to Whangaparaoa in the East Coast through to Mount Tongariro in the south and includes Tauranga, Rotorua, Taupō and Whakatāne.