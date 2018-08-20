Te Ururoa Flavell set to start new role at TWoA

The former Māori Party Co-leader, Te Ururoa Flavell, will be officially welcomed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Te Wānanga o Aotearoa today.

Te Wānanga o Aotearoa is New Zealand’s second largest tertiary institution. Flavell says while he's sad to hang up his politician hat, he’s pleased he can continue to serve Māori.

"I am proud that I was able to serve our people in Parliament and of the achievements that were made for Māori. I am passionate about Māori development and Māori success. My time as a politician has come to an end and will help me in my new role. My passion for Māori and for Māori success will continue at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa.”

He says he’s excited to work in an organisation that allows him the opportunity to foster communities in Māori education.

“Te Wānanga o Aotearoa has done a wonderful job in providing access into tertiary education for many people over the years and I am excited to be given the opportunity to advance the aspirations Te Wānanga o Aotearoa has for communities around Te Reo revitalisation, Māori education, and access to quality, affordable tertiary education."

Te Wānanga o Aotearoa chair Vanessa Eparaima says she is pleased to see Flavell appointed to the CEO position as he has a strong track record for his leadership and dedication to Māori, particularly in education.

“Te Ururoa has a strong background in Māori education as a leader in Māori language revitalisation and in leading Māori development. He is widely respected across Māoridom and the political spectrum and has knowledge of government from his time as a Minister.”

