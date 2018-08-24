Te Ūpoko o Te Ika to stay on air

(l-r) Te Ūpoko o Te Ika Trustee Piripi Walker, Ngāti Toa CEO Tā Matiu Rei, Te Māngai Pāho Kaihautū Larry Parr, Te Ūpoko o Te Ika Chair Tamati Cairns, and Te Ati Awa Chair Kura Moeahu.

Te Ūpoko o te Ika, the oldest surviving Māori radio station, will remain on air.

Representatives of Te Ūpoko o Te Ika met today with the iwi licence holders Te Atiawa and Ngāti Toa, at Te Kakano o Te Aroha marae in Lower Hutt. There was unanimous agreement that the station should remain on air.

The licence holders agreed that Te Ūpoko o Te Ika be permitted to continue broadcasting on the 1161 AM frequency for a futher 12 months.

All parties agreed that they would work together to agree a new collaborative approach to both frequencies and content.

Te Māngai Pāho Kaihautū Larry Parr said he was delighted that the licence holders and Te Ūpoko o Te Ika were able to reach an amicable agreement and would work with all parties over the next 12 months to develop a long term solution.