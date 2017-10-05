Te Taikuru - Shelly Bay given the green light for development

By Ani-Oriwia Adds
  • Wellington

Te Taikuru formerly known as Shelly Bay has been given the green light by the Wellington City Council to start developments which Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trusts CE Wayne Mulligan says could start before Christmas.

Mulligan says “We are pleased to announce that the Wellington City Council have put their property into our joint venture. Yes we're paying for it and going to be leasing some of it but that’s really important. That means the development process and planning can occur."

Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust attended the Wellington City Council meeting last week where they got the green light from the council to start development.

“There are huge amounts of employment opportunities through change. So there’s reconstruction, constructions, there’s hospitality tourism, we will have business centers but actually, it will be part of a wider play on Motukairangi.”

Despite the council’s decision to support the development, there are many groups who opposed it

“There is a small section of the community that wants to challenge via judicial review that this can go ahead but what’s important in the recent polls is that there’s 75% of Wellingtonians approve of this."

Taranaki Whānau Wellington Trustee Holden Hohaia says “ The iwi owns this land, Te Atiawa and Taranaki Whānui and it is us who will lead this new project as a whole. I think that there are some pakeha communities around here that are jealous because of that.

The $500m proposed Te Taikuru development would include hotels, apartments, a rest home, a ferry terminal and much more.

“We've said that we want to set up a whanau day where the iwi come and the wider communities can come along too to celebrate the beginning of this project.”

More in Wellington

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    8 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    7 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    6 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    5 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    4 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    3 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    2 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    1 day left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    21 hours left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

Most Popular

Top Topics

Editor's Picks

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community