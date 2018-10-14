Topic: Kapa Haka

Te Roopū Manutaki celebrates 50 years of haka

By Rukuwai Tipene-Allen
  • Auckland

Some of the country's best composers and performers gathered to celebrate the rich 50-year history of Te Roopū Manutaki.

50 years down and Te Roopū Manutaki is still going strong. Hoani Waititi Marae was the birthplace of Te Roopū Manutaki, a haka group that was formed by Dr Pita Sharples in 1968.

They've won the national competition twice becoming known for their compositions and weaponry.

The group has become a home away from home for urban Māori in West Auckland.

The group will return to the national competition next year.

