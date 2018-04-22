Te Rerenga Kōtuku wins Hawkes Bay haka regionals

Two new haka groups from the Hawke's Bay region will debut in Wellington next year for the 46th anniversary of Te Matatini competition. However, it was the Wairoa-based group, Te Rerenga Kōtuku who came out on top and winning on their home turf.

Another new group that will appear for the first time at the kapa haka nationals is Te Rangiura o Wairarapa, who secured the second spot.

14 groups took part in the Kahungunu Festival which included the longest standing group in the region, Tamatea Arikinui.