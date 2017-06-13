Te reo Māori thesis a first for Victoria University

A thesis that examines the hidden factors behind te reo Māori speakers’ language choices has become the first Victoria PhD written entirely in te reo Māori.

Vini Olsen-Reeder, a lecturer in Te Kawa a Maui / School of Māori Studies, says there are complex reasons why te reo Māori speakers may choose to use the language in particular situations; reasons that the speakers themselves may not be aware of.

“My thesis examines how these factors influence language choice and how these can be overcome in order to aid language use.”

The subject matter was a natural fit for writing in te reo Māori—but it was also immensely important to Vini to use te reo Māori.

“I feel really strongly about academics writing in te reo Māori, and about Māori speakers using all the avenues they have to use the language.

“If I had finished with a thesis in English, I would have always felt like that thesis didn’t speak to things I believed and felt.”

Vini will be awarded his PhD in Victoria’s December graduation ceremonies.