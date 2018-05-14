Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Te reo Māori dished up in Christchurch restaurant

By Online News - Rereātea
  • South Island

A restaurant in Christchurch has long encouraged the use of te reo Māori in its premises.

They're about to take it one step further with the introduction of their first free Te Reo Māori class. 

The Māori whānau owned-an-operated business says the goal is to help people build enough confidence to speak and incorporate a little bit of Māori in their everyday life.

Owner Anton Matthews says te reo is one of Aotearoa's three official languages and the preservation and normalisation of it is very dear to him.

Te reo is often used at home, and Matthews says it's now time to give the community a chance to learn.

The first class will take place next Monday. 

Related stories: Rereātea - Midday News

Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community