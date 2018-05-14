Te reo Māori dished up in Christchurch restaurant

A restaurant in Christchurch has long encouraged the use of te reo Māori in its premises.

They're about to take it one step further with the introduction of their first free Te Reo Māori class.

The Māori whānau owned-an-operated business says the goal is to help people build enough confidence to speak and incorporate a little bit of Māori in their everyday life.

Owner Anton Matthews says te reo is one of Aotearoa's three official languages and the preservation and normalisation of it is very dear to him.

Te reo is often used at home, and Matthews says it's now time to give the community a chance to learn.

The first class will take place next Monday.