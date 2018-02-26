Topics: Education, Te Reo Māori

Te Reo for international students at Auckland Uni

updated By Kayne Ngātokowhā Peters, Online News - Rereātea
  • Auckland

International students at the University of Auckland will be getting a Te Reo Māori orientation as they head into ‘O Week’.

The university’s Māori student organisation, Ngā Tauira Māori, will be conducting te reo Māori tours for O Week. 

They will be encouraging students, no matter their ethnicity, to learn and utilise a Māori colloquial saying each week, for the whole year.

Our reporter Rukuwai Tipene-Allen speaks to students about the challenge and also poses the question: should other universities in New Zealand follow suit?  

