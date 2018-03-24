Topics: Kapa Haka, Te Reo Māori

Te reo a hot topic at Tai Tokerau haka regionals

By Rukuwai Tipene-Allen
  • Northland

The Te Taitokerau Regional kapahaka competition kicked off in Northland today. And the region is now looking to move te mita o te Reo Māori to the aggregate section.

Nine groups stood to compete for a spot at Te Matatini, the national kapahaka competition. Only three will qualify for nationals.

Te Reo has been a non-aggregate item since the competition began more than 30 years ago.

Regardless of the change in Te Tai Tokerau, groups still have to comply with te reo being an aggregate item at Te Matatini. 

