Te Rau Matatini host Māori Health Summit

The two-day Toitū Hauora Māori Health Leadership Summit, hosted by Te Rau Matatini, kicks off today in Dunedin.

Many Māori health leaders are set to present their successful projects they have worked on across the health and education sectors.

The theme for this year’s summit is Toi te kupu, Toi te mana, Toitū te whenua and CEO Maria Baker says this theme emphasises Māoridom.

"Holding fast to our culture, to our mana, our language and our land - as it is the essence of who we are as Māori."

Presenters over the two days include; Sir Mason Durie, Dr Hana O'Regan, Dr Darryn Russell, Donna Matahaere-Atariki, Hinewirangi Kohu-Morgan, Moe Milne, Tina Winikerei and Remedy Wall, with special guest appearances by Ministers Honourable Nanaia Mahuta and Honourable David Clark.

The summit will conclude with a Māori Leadership Award Ceremony.