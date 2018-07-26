Te Rangihakahaka school fights enrolment cap

A partnership school in Te Arawa is disappointed at the Ministry of Education who has capped their roll to 75 this follows the closing of partnership schools under the ministry.

If given the option, Te Rangihakahaka Centre for Science and Technology would continue under the partnership school concept.

Bryce Murray of Te Taumata o Ngāti Whakaue Iho-Ake says, “We are a school open to our children and their families”.

But come next year they will reopen as a designated 'Special Character School' where there is a roll cap requirement of 75 students.

The school, which caters to years 1 to 10, currently has a roll of 91 and they are not interested in pushing students away.

“We need to continue to fight the long fight,” says Murray.

But in a response from Katrina Casey from the Ministry of Education, an initial maximum roll of 75 was decided due to the current site capacity.

The decision also took account of the local schooling network.

“The ministry should retain to the original agreement which was 200 [students], so the other families that want to come to this school can do so,” says Murray.

The ministry says that if the establishment's board of trustees wish to submit an application to increase its maximum roll they can work with them.