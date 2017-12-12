Te Rā o te Raukura set to kick off Te Matatini calendar

For many years, Wellington has hosted a free whānau-friendly day out called Te Rā o te Raukura and it has been confirmed that it will be back for another year.

The event will be held on February 3, 2018, at Te Whiti Park in Waiwhetu and is expected to attract many festival-goers and spectators as it coincides with the beginning of the Te Matatini regional campaign competitions.

Despite kapa haka being at the heart of the festival, event coordinators have confirmed there will be other live entertainment throughout the day, with Maimoa Music headlining the event.

It will also feature a variety of food stalls, merchandise stores, and community health services.