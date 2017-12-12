Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Te Rā o te Raukura set to kick off Te Matatini calendar

By Online News - Rereātea
  • Wellington

For many years, Wellington has hosted a free whānau-friendly day out called Te Rā o te Raukura and it has been confirmed that it will be back for another year.

The event will be held on February 3, 2018, at Te Whiti Park in Waiwhetu and is expected to attract many festival-goers and spectators as it coincides with the beginning of the Te Matatini regional campaign competitions.

Despite kapa haka being at the heart of the festival, event coordinators have confirmed there will be other live entertainment throughout the day, with Maimoa Music headlining the event.

It will also feature a variety of food stalls, merchandise stores, and community health services.

Related stories: Rereātea - Midday News

Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community