Te Puea marae want slice of $100 million homelessness fund

Te Puea marae is hoping to get a slice of the $100mil announced by the government to tackle homelessness.

Hurimoana Dennis, spokesperson of the marae-based homeless programme, Manaaki Tangata, says they need on-going support for their current services and future housing plans.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development is determined the $100mil will stamp out homelessness.

“Winter is almost on us and the concern is that homelessness may be getting worse before it gets better,” says Phil Twyford. “No one should be living in a car”.

It's a call that's being welcomed by Dennis.

“We want the government to continue to fund the work we are doing here to help those in need, and also funding for our staff,” he says.

At Te Puea Marae, Twyford announced:

$63.4 million will go towards expanding Housing First services for more than 1,450 households, over four years;

A $20.5million boost to services in Auckland, Christchurch, Tauranga, Hamilton and Wellington to help 900 households;

$42.9 million will extend the programme to 550 households in other regions.

$37 million is earmarked to increase transitional housing supply this winter.



Te Puea hope to get a slice of that funding to build 10 transitional units here to house 50 people- which according to the prime minister, is what the government is looking to support.

“We're also reaching out to other services, other marae. Anyone who has available land that if they believe they may be in a position to contact the Ministry of Social Development to let us know so that we can prepare alongside you,” says Ardern.

Families in need of housing now are being asked to contact Work and Income for assistance.