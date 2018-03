Te Pire Haeata ki Parihaka has passed its first reading in Parliament and Kelvin Davis says it's an important step in righting past wrongs.

The bill records the elements of Te Kawenata ō Rongo (Deed of Reconciliation) signed at a ceremony at Parihaka on 9 June 2017.

It establishes the formal apology in law and records the Acts of Parliament which the Crown used in its attempts to end Parihaka's resistance to the loss of their Taranaki lands.