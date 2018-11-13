Te Pia Tāpoi scholarship recipient announced

Heaven-Lee Kaka has been appointed the 2019 Te Pia Tāpoi scholarship by Ngāi Tahu Tourism.

Kaka is currently in her second year studying Tourism Management at Auckland University of Technology.

Ngāi Tahu Tourism has been running the scholarship for the last three years.

Kaka will receive $6,000 towards course fees per year for three years, paid holiday work in either Queenstown, Franz Josef or Rotorua, and the opportunity to learn more about her iwi.

Ngāi Tahu Tourism Chief Executive Quinton Hall says, “It’s our aim to encourage more Ngāi Tahu to embark on a career in tourism and this scholarship is just one of the things we’re doing to have more iwi members working with us.”

Despite the number of strong candidates that applied for the scholarship, Hall is pleased to welcome Kaka to the team.

Kaka says she is looking forward to connecting with her iwi.

“Of course the financial support will assist me a lot with my studies, but this scholarship will give me the chance to connect with Ngāi Tahu and learn about my iwi, and hopefully be able to give back.”

Ngāi Tahu Tourism is one of the leading tourism operators in Aotearoa and is a subsidiary of Ngāi Tahu Holdings, which is governed by Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu.