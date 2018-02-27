Te Mātāwai seeks input for free reo database

A sustained language is a living language- that is the ethos driving a new survey launched by Te Mātāwai to develop a free database of te reo Māori revitalisation activities and resources.

Te Mātāwai is asking people who have organised, participated in, or funded activities or developed resources to support te reo Māori revitalisation to complete the online survey about their efforts.

Information gathered in the survey will be used to create a free database. CEO of Te Mātāwai, Te Atarangi Whiu says the vision is that te reo Māori is restored as a nurturing first language in homes and communities.

She says it is important that Te Mātāwai is informed by iwi and sector leaders who work with whānau.

The New Zealand Council of Educational Research has been commissioned to develop the survey as part of a wider Māori language revitalisation research programme.

