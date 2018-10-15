Te Matatini tickets now on sale

Tickets to the world’s largest Kapa Haka (Māori Performing Arts) competition, Te Matatini ki te Ao, are now on sale.

Early-bird tickets (adult, youth, kaumātua, and Fan-zone) will be available for purchase from today and corporate tables/tickets will be available for purchase from 1 November 2018.

Next year’s biennial national event is set to be held at Wellington's Westpac Stadium from 20-24 February.

Forty-six from 13 regions within New Zealand and Australia will take to the stage to vie for the number one spot.

Te Matatini Chief Executive, Carl Ross, says; "The Te Matatini festival is a whānau/family friendly, smoke, and alcohol-free event. It is an opportunity for all people, regardless of ethnicity, background or age to come together, to share in and celebrate our Māori culture."

The festival started in 1972 and in its 46th year this event is expected to attract 65,000 people.

Tickets can be purchased via the Te Matatini website: www.tematatini.co.nz

Te Matatini 2019 Draw from Te Matatini Facebook page

