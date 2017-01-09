Te Matatini to make kapa haka available online

Te Matatini are about to make kapa haka performances readily available online.

According to Te Matatini CEO Carl Ross performances from 2011 to 2013 are being digitised for web display with the agreement of participating groups.

Te Matatini CEO Carl Ross says, “Where possible, digital technology will be utilised to best preserve these records in a format that can be accessed and enjoyed by future generations.”

In a major project aiming to preserve the history of the Māori performing arts festival, Te Matatini are looking to capture and archive footage from the first festival held in 1972 to the present day.

“We’re also appealing to whānau and kapa haka members past and present, to contact us with their own contributions,” says Mr Ross.

More than 40 teams are set to take the 23rd national Te Matatini festival stage to be held in Hastings on Feb 22.