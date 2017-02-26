Te Matatini fans pick their favourites

Fewer people attended church this Sunday in order to watch the drama unfold on the final day of Te Matatini, 2017.

It was a day when you didn't want visitors turning up at home.

Kahui Paul says with a big smile, "I have my phone right beside me and I've shut the doors to portray that there is no one at home."

Others have been stuck to their seats at home for the past 3 days.

Felix Davis says, "I go for Waka Huia to win. They're pretty sharp bro, pretty sharp, pretty powerful. Yeah, they look pretty good!"

Meanwhile, Kahui Neho remained undecided, "From yesterday’s performance, I think Te Waka Huia, Apanui and Te Mātārae I Ōrehu. Who’s the top one? I can't predict that just yet."

Many generations are watching Te Matatini today, such as student Mehara Tamaki, who says she has missed classes this week in order to watch Te Matatini online, "Number one would have to be Te Mātārae I Ōrehu, Te Waka Huia is the next level, Tauira Mai Tawhiti… and I'm pretty sad Te Hikuwai didn't make it in but kei te pai."

Kahui Paul says, “I can't pick a winner from the top 9 in today’s final. But I really like Apanui and I've always liked Apanui and they're my number one choice to win."