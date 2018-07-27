Te Matatini chairman says all reps were aware of the rules

Te Matatini chairman Herewini Parata says an extra group will not be added into the national competition following the shock disqualification of two groups.

The announcement comes following the news that Tainui group Ngā Pua o Te Kōwhara, who came fifth at their regional competition, will no longer be performing at Te Matatini.

Parata says all iwi representatives were aware of the rules.

"The problem with allowing the team to go through is that the regional representatives who sit on the Te Matatini board had already set the rules before any of the competitions started last year. The rules for both Te Matatini and the regional competitions have already been set."

Māori Television will share the Matatini draw live stream on our website at 4pm.