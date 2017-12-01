Te Matatini 2019 venue and dates announced

Following a hugely successful Te Matatini in Napier earlier this year, Te Matatini o Te Kahu o Te Amorangi, today the long-awaited details of Te Matatini 2019 were revealed.

Te Matatini National Body Chair Selwyn Parata announced that the nextTe Matatini Festival will be held at Westpac Stadium in Wellington, from February 20 to February 24, 2019.

Hosts for the event are Te Whanganui-a-Tara collective - the Wellington Māori Cultural Society, Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga, Ngāti Toa and Te Āti Awa.

Te Kāea will have more details tonight at 5pm on Te Reo, 6:30pm on Māori Television.