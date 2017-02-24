Te Matatini 2017 - Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti

2007 Te Matatini champions in Rangitāne, Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti are no strangers to the pressure and expectations of a national competition.

The group backed up their 2007 national title with a second placing at the 2009 Te Matatini, hosted by Mātaatua.

Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti was first established in 1961 and will be led on stage today by Derek Lardelli and his support team. Lardelli and Lavinia Winiata perform the roles of kaitātaki tane and kaitātaki wahine.

The group represents Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Konohi and Whāngārā marae.

The group's strong geographical connections to Heretaunga and Ngāti Kahungunu are a key theme in their performance.

Here is their whakaeke, 'Tū Hana Te Rā' composed by Derek Lardelli.