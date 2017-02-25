Te Matatini 2017 - Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao

Renowned for their skillful blend of sweet sound and power, Tūhourangi-Ngāti Wāhiao has a proud history of performing arts that spans over a century to the earliest days of tourism in New Zealand.

Tūhourangi-Ngāti Wāhiao has entertained and performed kapa haka since time immemorial, whilst many of their iwi hosted the initial festivals it was only in the mid-1980's that Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao competed under their own name, performing at the 1985 Te Arawa regionals and the 1986 nationals in Christchurch.

Tūhourangi-Ngāti Wāhiao are resident ambassadors of Māori culture at Te Pākira Marae and Te Whakarewarewa, and have performed for royalty, dignitaries and the local community at both a national and international level.

The group's mission statement is "To foster the performing arts and celebrate the history of Tūhourangi-Ngāti Wahiao and to nurture and develop interest in the performing arts amongst the iwi."

The rōpū is led by kaitātaki tane Matetu Mihinui, (Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao, Te Arawa Whānui) and kaitātaki wahine Laurelle Tamati (Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao, Tainui, Mataatua). Their tutors are Patrick Tamati, Hereana Roberts, Michael Rurehe, Matetu Mihinui me te Whanau o Tūhourangi-Ngāti Wāhio.

They have chosen to share their waiata-ā-ringa, 'Tangi Tīwarawara Noa', a dedication to their esteemed kaumatua Mauriora Kingi and the many kapa haka experts lost since the last Te Matatini.