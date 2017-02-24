Te Matatini 2017 - Tū te Manawa Maurea

Tū te Manawa Maurea proudly represent Rongowhakaata and are the fourth group to take the stage on Day 2: Te Haumi at Te Matatini 2017.

Established in 2006 are descendants of a long line of innovators and master-artists including the famed master-carver Raharuhi Rukupō, faith leader and artist Te Kooti Arikirangi Te Turuki and carver Te Waaka Perohuka.

Tū te Manawa Maurea use the Māori performing arts as a means of engaging people to see, hear and feel Rongowhakaata worldviews.

The group's kaitātaki tane is Dayne Hollis and their kaitātaki wahine is Jean Moetara.

The tutors of the group are Teina, Christine and John Moetara.

Here is the group's whakaeke, 'Takitimu te Waka' composed by Morehu Nikora and Teina Moetara which traces their artistry back to the lineage of the Takitimu canoe, which was built and charged with bringing the elements and karakia of the gods from Hawaiiki to Aotearoa.

The item acknowledges the wananga that had a direct influence on the tribe of Rongowhakaata.