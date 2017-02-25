Te Matatini 2017 - Te Tū Mataora

From Palmerston North and Ashhurst, Te Tū Mataora kapa haka was established in 2007.

Te Tū Mataora is a whānau-orientated collective that is strengthened by a vision to share, preserve and appreciate traditional customs.

The rōpū is no stranger to the Te Matatini stage, having competed in the national competition in 2009, 2013, and 2015.

Te Tū Mataora along with Te Kapa Haka o Kairanga were the two teams who qualified to represent the Rangitāne region.

The group is led onstage by Te Utanga Tautuhi and Tina Blake-Ponga.

Here is their whakawātea, 'E Tō e Te Rā', which acknowledges Te Matatini, Te Kahu o Te Amorangi of Ngāti Kahungunu and the surrounding areas of Te Matau-a-Māui.