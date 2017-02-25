Te Matatini 2017 - Te Roopū Manutaki

Hoani Waititi Marae was the birthplace of Te Roopū Manutaki, which was formed in 1968 by Dr Pita Sharples, the founding tutor and leader.

Te Roopū Manutaki are now in their fourth generation of performers. As the world and language have evolved, so their style of performance has changed too.

Two-time national Te Matatini winners, Te Roopū Manutaki maintained their momentum at the Tāmaki Makaurau Senior Kapa Haka Regionals, again placing third, qualifying to represent their region with four other rōpū.

The group affiliates with Ngā hau e whā and Hoani Waititi Marae.

The group is tutored by Paora Sharples, Anaru Keogh, Kaharau Keogh, Shantelle Kershaw, Ngakirikiri Kershaw, Hinerapa Rupuha and Te Rina Keogh.

The group is led onstage by Paora Sharples and Shantelle Kershaw.

Te Roopū Manutaki has chosen to share their haka, 'He Riri Awatea, Riri Aupaki' composed by Anaru Keogh and Kaharau Keogh.