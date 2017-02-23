Te Matatini 2017 - Te Puu Ao

Te Puu Ao take the stage today to honour the memory of their kaumātua Methodist Minister Winiata Morunga who passed away on the 3rd of February in 2016.

The group has represented the Tai Tokerau region at three previous National competitions and affiliate to Whangarei Terenga Paraoa Marae. Recenia Kaka, daughter of the late Minister Winiata Morunga says the name Te Puu Ao means ‘heart of the universe’ or ‘beginning of all beginnings.'

Tutored by the Morunga whānau and led by Robert Nathan and Koea Kaka, the group is an organisation founded on abundance, generosity and possibilities and is committed to Champions for Māori, Champions for everyone. They strive to make a difference and advocate for overcoming barriers.

The group has chosen to share their Waiata a ringa 'Ō `toronga a Ngāpo' composed by Chey Milne which is a tribute to the late Ngāpo Wehi and the legacy he and his wife have left behind.