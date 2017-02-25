Te Matatini 2017 - Te Pao a Tahu

Making their second appearance on the national stage, Te Pao a Tahu are one of four teams to represent the Waitaha region at this year’s Te Matatini festival.

In the lead-up to this year’s Te Matatini campaign, the team have been based at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Whānau Tahi in Sydenham, Canterbury.

Te Pao a Tahu are a Ngāi Tahu kapa haka comprised of performers from Kāi Tahu and Kā Maata Waka. They are excited to be performing at Te Kahu o Te Amoraki and look forward to sharing their unique Kāi Tahu style with the motu whānui.

The team is tutored and led by kaitātaki tane, Henare Te Aika-Puanaki, (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Kahungungu, Ngāti Awa, Te Whānau-a-Apanui) and kaitātaki wahine, Ana Fa'aū, (Ngāi Tahu Whānui, Rongomaiwahine, Ngāti Porou).

Te Pao a Tahu has chosen to share their whakaeke, 'Wāhia Te Awa', composed by Ana Fa'aū and Corban Te Aika, the whakaeke is based on a traditional Kāi tahu karakia is to ensure the group's safe arrival on the Te Matatini stage.