Te Matatini 2017 - Te Mātārae i Ōrehu

Two-time champions and 2015 Te Matatini runners up, Te Mātārae i Ōrehu are looking to regain the title they last won in 2011 at Te Tairāwhiti.

A group renowned for their expertise in weaponry and haka Te Mātārae I Ōrehu continue to hold fast to the traditional arts and teachings that their patriarch Te Irirangi Tiakiawa founded the group on.

Famous for their powerful, high intensity, skilfully choreographed and physical performances, Te Mātārae-i-Ōrehu have qualified for every Te Matatini since they burst onto the kapa haka stage in 1995 at the Te Arawa regionals and made their national debut the following year in Rotorua.

The group is led by five-time national male leader winner Wetini Mitai-Ngatai and kaitātaki wahine Miriama Morrison-Hare. The duo also tutor the group alongside Mataia Keepa.

Te Mātārae i Ōrehu are the current holders of the ‘Te Korowai Manukura Wahine’ and ‘Te Taonga Whakamaumahara ki a Wairākau paia Waipara’ trophies for best female leadership (Miriama Morrison-Hare) and costume.

The group has chosen to share their whakaeke, 'Ko Au, Ko Koe' which pays tribute to the whakapapa links that tie Te Mātārae I Ōrehu to Ngāti Kahungunu.