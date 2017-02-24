Topics: Kapa Haka, Te Haumi - Day 2, Te Matatini

Te Matatini 2017 - Te Kapa Haka o Ruatoki

From Te Whārua o Ruatoki, Te Kapa Haka o Ruātoki is one of 6 Mātaatua teams to take the national Te Matatini stage.

The group was established in 1950’s and is the only original kapa to have performed at Mātaatua regionals since the competitions inception in 1986.

The members of the rōpū have a strong connection to their Tūhoetanga, having also performed at Te Hui Ahurei ā Tūhoe since 1971.

Te Kapa Haka o Ruātoki took out the top spot at last year’s Hui Ahurei, only three weeks prior to the Mātaatua regional competition.

The group is led onstage by Te Ropiha Anderson and Mahora Hare-Heremia.

Here is their mōteatea 'Taku Reo'.which emphasises the importance of boldly speaking Te Reo Māori and maintaining this taonga. 

