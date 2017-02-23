Te Matatini 2017 - Te Iti Kahurangi

Established in 2003 Te Iti Kahurangi has stayed true to its mission statement of 'Striving for Excellence' in its performance today at Te Kahu o te Amorangi - Te Matatini 2017.

While the group is pan-tribal, most of it's members affiliate to Waikato, Raukawa, Maniapoto and Hauraki hapū. The group praises the support of many Tainui marae, particularly Rukumoana marae, based in Ngati Haua where the majority of the tutors originate from.

In December last year, Te Iti Kahurangi celebrated the launch of their book and CD featuring some of the group's well-known songs performed between 2004 to 2014.

Today’s team is led by kaitātaki tane (male leader) Kingi Kiriona and kaitātaki wahine (female leader) Tiare Kata Teinakore.

The group has selected their Mōteatea to share entitled 'Te Mātāwai' composed by Kingi Kiriona which delves into the establishment of Te Mātāwai, the group and its members charged with leading the revitalisation of Te Reo Māori.