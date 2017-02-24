Te Matatini 2017 - Te Hikuwai

Te Hikuwai are making their national debut at Te Matatini 2017, Te Kahu o Te Amorangi.

The group was established in 2009 and representsTe Arawa.

Dedicated to maintaining “Te Mana o Pikiaorangi”, Te Hikuwai are linked to Te Arawa hapū of Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Tamateatuatahi, Ngāti Kawiti, Ngāti Hinekura, Ngāti Rangiunuora, Ngāti Moko, Waitaha.

The team is led by kaitātaki tane Richie Francis and kaitātaki wahine, Rangipo-Puti Ihakara. They are tutored by Muriwai and Venus Ihakara.

Here is Te Hikuwai's poi item from today's performance.