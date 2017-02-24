Te Matatini - 2017 Te Aitanga a Hauiti ki Uawa

Te Aitanga a Hauiti ki Uawa represents Te Tairawhiti and is the 8th group to take the stage today.

The group affiliates to Te Aitanga a Hauiti te iwi and represents all hapū of Hauiti nui tonu.

They are led by kaitātaki tane Te Rama Whanarere and kaitātaki wahine Karla Kohatu. The group's tutors are Terri Te Kani, Maria Leilua and Shanan Gray.

Throughout their performance they highlight their connections to Kahungunu through the marriage of Kahungunu's sister Iranui, to Hingangaroa who are the parents to Taua, Mahaki and Hauiti of which Te Aitangaa Hauiti derives from.

The group has chosen to share their waiata-ā-ringa, 'Ōtane' composed by Wayne Ngata which celebrates men and the attributes of ngā Atua Māori and how those attributes relate to society today.