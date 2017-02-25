Te Matatini 2017 - Te Ahikōmau a Hamoterangi

The first of three Waitaha rōpū performing in the Te Kei section, Te Ahikōmau a Hamoterangi are the next generation following in the footsteps of senior team Te Ahikāroa.

Te Ahikōmau a Hamoterangi is the competitive arm of Te Ahikaaroa, a kapa haka that has a history spanning 24 years in Christchurch. The group has affiliations to Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Wheke and Rapaki Marae.

Raniera Dallas spoke with Te Kāea in a recent interview at the Waitaha regionals, “The main focus of Te Ahikōmau and Te Ahikāroa is family. That's what's important to us, family, from the babies to the adults to the elders. That's what we are all about."

Performer Waipounamu Te Karu told Te Kāea, “Te Ahikōmau started in 2012 but Te Ahikāroa, the senior group, started in 1993, so there are two groups. Te Ahikāroa is for the elders and the youth. Te Ahikōmau o Hamoterangi is the competing team for the most part.”

They are led by kaitātaki tane, Pane Kahukiwa and kaitātaki wahine, Puamiria Parata-Goodall. They are tutored by Tauira Takurua, Rangimarie Parata Takurua and Puamiria Parata-Goodall.

Te Ahikōmau a Hamoterangi have chosen to share their waiata tira, 'He Tama Nāu'. Composed by Tauira Takurua. The waiata tira speaks of striving for excellence and individuality.