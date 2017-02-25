Te Matatini 2017 - Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga

Celebrating their second stand on a National stage, Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga is one of four host teams to represent the Takitimu region at this year’s Te Kahu o Te Amorangi – Te Matatini Festival in Hastings.

The group represents ngā hapū o Ngāti Kahungungu ki Heretaunga and the associated marae of Heretaunga.

Tutored by Mahina Huata, Te Orihau Karaitiana, Raiha Huata, Wairakei Huata, Eranna Tiopira and Hine Matawaia Vercoe, the rōpū is lead by Kaitataki Tane Whetu-Marama Paenga and Kaitataki Wahine Mahina Huata.

Ngāti Kahungungu ki Heretaunga has chosen to share their whakaeke 'Te Mana o Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga', composed by Mahina-a-Rangi Huata and Whetu-Marama Paenga.