Te Matatini 2017 - Ngā Tūmanako

Established in 2005, Ngā Tūmanako was originally formed by graduates of Te Kōhanga Reo, Kura Kaupapa Māori and Te Wharekura o Hoani Waititi marae.

The group says their mission is to provide a cultural base for their members in keeping with the principles and aspirations instilled in youth. They seek to develop leadership through promoting qualities of excellence in Māori culture, humility, tolerance and forbearance.

Ngā Tūmanako is led on stage by Kawariki Morgan and Te Raina Pihama and are tutored by Morgan and Reikura Kahi.

Here is the group's waiata tira, 'Ka Kimi Noa', composed by Robert Ruha which honours Āti Pīhopa Paraone Turei.