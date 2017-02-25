Te Matatini 2017 - Ngā Purapura o Te Taihauāuru

From the small North Taranaki town of Whaitara, Ngā Purapura o Te Tai Hauāuru are one of three rōpū from the Aotea region and are the sole group representing ngā iwi whānui of Taranaki Mounga.

The group were founded in June 2002 by the late Poi Haututu Pue to nurture and retain te reo Māori and customs with a focus on teaching whakapapa and tribal connections to Taranaki- holding steadfast to the teachings and guidance of their spiritual leaders Tohu Kākahi and Te Whiti o Rongomai.

Ngā Purapura o Te Taihauāuru first qualified for Te Matatini in 2009, the rōpū has attended every festival since. The group takes great pride in representing their Tauheke Mounga Taranaki at the national level.

The group are affiliated with Ngāti Maruwharanui - Te Upoko o Te Whenua marae, Te Ātiawa - Ōwae Whaitara marae and Pukerangiora hapū - Kairau Marae.

The rōpū is tutored by Poi’s children Tony Pue, Tamzyn-Rose Pue, alongside Ashley Urwin, Hoani Inia and his mokopuna Te Aroha Broughton Pue.

They are led by kaitātaki tane, Matthew Tuuta Rawiri and kaitātaki wahine, Te Aroha Broughton Pue.

The item they have chosen to share is their waiata-ā-ringa, 'Te Taumata Whakatangihanga o Te Wehi o Ngā Pō'. This waiata is a lament from the ancient traditional taonga pūoro to their loved ones who departed over recent months and the last year.