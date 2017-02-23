Te Matatini 2017 - Ngā Manu Waiata

Ngā Manu Waiata is an Australia-based group which provides a platform for Māori to promote, encourage and support cultural pride and identity.

Established in 2004 Ngā Manu Waiata is based in Melbourne and has competed in Australian Regional Kapa Haka competitions since 2008 and this will be the second time they take the stage at Te Matatini Nationals.

The group is led by Shayde and Jo Maru, they also tutor the group alongside Raureti Tahuriorangi.

They have chosen to share their Whakaeke 'Ngāti KahungunuTangata, Ngāti Kahungunu Whenua' composed by Shayde Maru and Ruakiri Fairhall which pays homage to the hosts of the festival this year and outlines the descendants of all waka of Ngā Manu Waiata gathered as the single representative of Australia.