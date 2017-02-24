Te Matatini 2017 - Mōtai Tangata Rau

Led by Paraone Gloyne and Ngahuia Kopa, Mōtai Tangata Rau returns to the stage at Te Matatini for the second time.

The team proved they were a force to be reckoned with in Christchurch making it all the way through to the top nine, where they took out three 2nd placings in the Whakaeke, Haka and Whakawātea.

Established in 2005, Mōtai Tangata Rau affiliate to Ngāti Raukawa and are one of five teams representing the Tainui region today.

Paraone Gloyne and Ngahuia Kopa both lead and tutor the group.

Here is the group's 'poi haka' 'Waitete Te Kurī a Raukawa' composed by Paraone Gloyne.