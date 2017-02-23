Te Matatini 2017 – Waioweka

Waioweka comprises descendants of Ngāti Ira, Ngāti Ngahere and Te Whakatōhea iwi. Today Waioweka takes the stage after reforming their team just last year.

Whānau wanted to establish a group in remembrance of Eric Kurei who taught many of the kaihaka when they attended school in Ōpōtiki.

Other performers in the group have previously stood for local groups including Ōpōtiki Mai Tawhiti, Te Whānau-a-Apanui and Tauira Mai Tawhiti.

Key themes they carry with them are whakapono ki te Whakatōheatanga, whakapono ki Te Tarata, whakapono ki te hāhi Ringatū and whakapono ki te Ngāti Iratanga.

Their waiata tira, titled Te Tapu o Muriwai, is dedicated to the late Ngāpō Wehi, the legacy he left and his genealogical connection to Te Whakatōhea.

One of the six teams to qualify for the Mataatua regional competition, Waioeka is the third team to take the stage in the ‘Te Ihu’ section of the Te Kahu o Te Amorangi Te Matatini festival at the Hawke Bay regional sports park in Hastings.