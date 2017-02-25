Te Matatini 2017 – Waihīrere

Hailing from Pārihimānihi marae, Waihīrere Māori Club affiliates to the Ngāti Wāhia and Ngāti Kōhuru hapū and the iwi of Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki.

Waihīrere was formed in 1952 and has performed at the regional Karaitiana Tamararo competition since its inception. They have been competing at a national level since the launch of the Polynesian Festival in 1972 and have stood at all 20 festivals.

The rōpū has a rich and successful history, performing both nationally and internationally, showcasing their unique talent. Waihīrere was fortunate enough to perform for Dame Kiri Te Kanawa at her 50th birthday.

Waihīrere proves every year why they deserve a place on the national stage. They’ve won five national titles and are proud to make their mark at this year’s Te Matatini Competition in the Hawke’s Bay.

The rōpū maintains the integrity and legacy of their tīpuna who have gone before them whilst holding fast to the words "To strive to be the best in all that we do always; for us and for our children after us.”

Te Matatini life members, Tangiwai and George Ria continue to lead Waihīrere as they have since the early 1980's.

The rōpū has chosen to share their poi, 'Tauheikurī'. Composed by Te Whānau o Waihīrere, this item talks about the origins of their iwi Te Aitanga-a-Mahaki.