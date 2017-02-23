Te Matatini 2017 – Tū Te Maungaroa

Tū Te Maungaroa is an urban based team representing hapū throughout Tuhoe and is the first to take the stage from Te Whanganui a Tara region at Te Kahu o Te Amorangi Te Matatini.

Tū Te Maungaroa was established by Te Pou and Hema Temara in 1993 and after qualifying at a regional level the team went on to perform at the Nationals in Hāwera.

The group is tutored this year by Te Rangiua Temara the kaitātaki tane and Ripeka Hori the kaitātaki wahine, the duo are also tutors for the group alongside Pitau Hitaua and Te Teira Davis.

They have chosen to share their Mōteatea 'Tēnei Ka Noho Ka Raumaharatanga' which speaks of the atrocities suffered by Māori at the hands of Pākeha, particularly those endured by Taranaki and Maniapoto.