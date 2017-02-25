Te Matatini 2017 – Te Waka Huia

Five-time national champions 'Te Waka Huia' formed under the tutelage of the esteemed late Dr Ngapo and Pimia Wehi. The name 'Te Waka Huia' was given by Dr Ngapo Wehi, meaning a taonga containing precious treasures, as he perceived each member as an individual treasure of the group.

Te Waka Huia was first formed as a whānau group when Ngapo and Pimia relocated from Waihīrere, Gisborne to Auckland. At the request of immediate family members keen to pursue Māori culture through performing arts, Te Waka Huia was formed.

They made history in 1986 when they were the first group to win a national competition as debutantes. To this day they have a long-standing record of placing in the top tier of elite haka groups.

A top 9 finalist in 2015 Te Waka Huia won the last of their five titles at the 2013 Te Matatini competition held in Rotorua.

Te Waka Huia have chosen to share their waiata-ā-ringa 'Nāhau mātau e Koro e' composed by Tuirina Wehi. The song is a tribute to the late Dr Ngapo Wehi, acknowledging his legacy as one of the greatest composers of Māori waiata of all time.