Te Matatini 2017 – Te Rerenga Kōtuku

Te Rerenga Kōtuku is the first group representing the hosting rohe of Ngāti Kahungunu to take the stage in the Te Haumi section at this year’s Te Matatini competition.

The rōpū won the 2016 Kahungunu Kapa Haka Regional Competition held in Hastings in 2016.

The group describe their mission as the enrichment of the lives of its members, whānau, hapu and iwi through Māori performing arts.

Their performance today pays tribute to Te Awe Huia (Elliot Spooner), tutor of Te Rerenga Kōtuku for the past 24 years, they also acknowledge Ngāpo Wehi who tutored Elliot. The group also honours and acknowledges the history and whakapapa of signifficant tipun, landmarks and stories of Te Wairoa.

Here is the group's whakawatea 'Kahungunu Ure Whakaparati' which speaks of the traits of Kahungunu and the handing of Te Matatini to the 2019 hosts.