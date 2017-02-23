Te Matatini 2017 – Te Reanga Mōrehu o Rātana

Under the guidance of the Ratana faith and the teachings of Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana, Te Reanga Mōrehu o Rātana take the stage at Kahungunu Park in Hastings.

Based at Ratana Pā, Te Reanga Mōrehu o Rātana are one of a few teams who don’t affiliate to an iwi as they are pan-tribal. Representing the Aotea region, Te Reanga Mōrehu o Rātana have been the regional champions since 2008.

Established in 1997 Te Rēanga Mōrehu o Rātana is tutored by Te Taepa Kameta, Tema Hemi, Kane Tamou, Te Oranga Tamou, Sarah-Jane Tamou and Piripi Tuhakaraina.

The kaitātaki tane (male leader) is Tema Hemi and the kaitātaki wahine (female leader) is Te Oranga Tamou.

The group has chosen to share their whakawātea 'Wiremu Te Māngai' composed by Te Whāea o te Katoa which is a tribute of love and respect to Tahupotiki Wremu Rātana.