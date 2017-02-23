Te Matatini 2017 – Te Pou-o-Mangataawhiri

Te Pou-o-Mangataawhiri are the first of five Tainui regional teams to take the stage at Te Kahu o Te Amorangi Te Matatini festival.

Te Pou-o-Mangataawhiri was initially established in 1921 during the time of Princess Te Puea Herangi.

In 2005 with the blessing of the late Te Arikinui Te Ataairangi Kaahu, Te Pou-o-Mangataawhiri was reformed and since their return, they have represented Tainui at the last three Nationals.

The group is tutored by Tony and Ngaria Walker. Tony also leads the group as kaitātaki tane and Hinemaia Mataira is the kaitātaki wahine.

The group has chosen to share their Poi 'E Ruhi Rawerawe' composed by Greg Henderson and Tony Walker which is a tribute to a beloved kuia of Tuurangawaewae marae, Rawerawe Herangi a strong force on the marae and prime example of the adage, no matter what the job is, get the work done for the betterment of the iwi.