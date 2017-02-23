Te Matatini 2017 – Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai

Returning to the National stage for a second time, the Rotoiti based team Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai are the second Te Arawa team to take the stage for the ‘Te Ihu” section at Te Kahu o Te Amorangi Te Matatini festival 2017.

The group was first established in 2013 to provide pathways for descendants to express their ahikā to Ngāti Rongomai through kapa haka, and strengthen the bonds of whānau and hapū within the iwi.

Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai is tutored and led by Tukiterangi Curtis and Renata Curtis with Rehua Mihaka also playing a key role as an assistant tutor. It is one of five teams representing the Te Arawa region.

The group has chosen to share its Whakawātea 'Whaitirimātakataka' composed by Kato Flavell and Tukiterangi Curtis which pays tribute and bids farewell to a cherished koroua of Ngāti Rangiwewehi Mita Mohi.